BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested after being suspected of dealing crack cocaine and meth, according to a press release sent from law enforcement officials.

Leonard Marshall, 53, was charged with three felony counts including: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Cocaine.

On July 5, Marshall was being watched by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Intelligence Led Policing Unit as he was a suspected distributor of illicit drugs. During the surveillance, police saw Marshall commit a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officials deemed there to be probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search of Marshall and the vehicle, the police unit found around 97 grams of meth and 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Marshall was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.