MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police are asking the public for information regarding a bank robbery Friday in Martinsville and the suspect in the case.

The Martinsville Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday to the Citizen’s Bank at 1360 E. Morgan Street in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with bank employees who said the suspect had already left the scene in a white passenger car, shown below.

A photo of the suspect’s getaway car, provided by the Martinsville Police Department.

Security cameras captured some photos of the suspect as well, which are shown below.





Photos of the alleged robbery suspected, provided by the Martinsville Police Department.

No bank employees gave police any complaints of injury, MPD said in a release, and the suspect stole an unspecified amount of cash. In addition to MPD, the Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force also came to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect described above is being asked by police to call MPD at (765) 349-4900.