WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The man accused of shooting Richmond police officer Seara Burton will be back in court Monday for the first time since Officer Burton’s death.

Phillip Lee, 47, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Wayne County.

Phillip Lee

Lee has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. It’s likely one of those charges will be elevated to murder following Seara Burton’s death on Sept. 18, more than a month after Lee is accused of shooting her during a traffic stop in Richmond.

Photo of Seara Burton from Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit.

Court documents indicated Burton was shot in the head by Lee, and he also shot at at least one other officer, aiming at the head as well.

Police returned fire, and Lee was shot and taken to the hospital while in police custody.

State court records chronicle a lengthy criminal history for Lee, including numerous drug and burglary charges. The earliest charges on record date back to 1993.

In 2019, Lee was also arrested on charges for fondling a child under 14. That case, however, never went to a jury trial.

A jury trial in relation to the deadly shooting of Officer Seara Burton is currently set for November 1.