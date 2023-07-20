HEBRON, Ind. — Three Hebron men have been arrested after the culmination of a multi-county investigation into an ATM theft spree in northern Indiana.

Branden Tweedy, 23; Blake Freeman Tweedy, 41; and Devin Tweedy, 19, were all arrested on Thursday morning after an Indiana State Police SWAT raid on a home located in the 100 block of S. Main Street in Hebron.

State police said the SWAT raid was the result of a multi-agency investigation led by state police and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation encompassed a crime spree that spanned multiple counties and jurisdictions and involved the thefts of several ATM machines in northern Indiana along with the theft of a motorcycle from the Harley Davidson Shop of Michigan City.

State police said the crime spree occurred in La Porte County, Cass County, Jasper County, White County, Pulaski County, Porter County and Newton County.

Both Branden Tweedy and Black Freeman Tweedy were arrested as part of the Hebron SWAT raid in connection to the crime spree investigation. Both face felony counts of burglary and theft.

Devin Tweedy was arrested during the raid on an unrelated outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

“The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office thanks all of the agencies for their hard work in bringing this crime spree to a stop this morning,” said La Porte County Sheriff Ron Heeg. “Multi-jurisdictional investigations can sometimes be tricky, this investigation went well as everyone was focused on bringing these criminals to justice.”