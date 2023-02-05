AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon.

The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of the restaurant, expect that it could be busy in the area Monday morning.

Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been named “Ohio’s best burger” by Reader’s Digest last summer. Its signature burger is the Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and a green olive on a toothpick

The chain also serves up milkshakes (18 different flavors!) as well as fried bologna sandwiches and a veggie burger called the Salad Boy. The food is brought to your vehicle via “Curb Servers.”

The Avon restaurant marks the chain’s 20th location. To celebrate the milestone, the first 20 guests in line will get a free year of Swensons. In addition, the first 100 guests in line will get one free Galley Boy per vehicle.