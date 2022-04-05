FISHERS, Ind. — A 40-plus-year tradition of musical family fun continues this summer with Symphony on the Prairie.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday announced the schedule for this summer’s Symphony on the Prairie, which takes place at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre in Fishers.

The 2022 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie starts June 24, and tickets go on sale April 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra website, central Indiana Kroger stores or the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Box Office on Monument Circle.

Season highlights include performances by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Melissa Etheridge and Three Dog Night. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Star-Spangled Symphony performances over 4th of July weekend includes fireworks!

2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie schedule

JUNE

June 24-25: Classical Favorites with the ISO

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce take you on a whirlwind trip around the globe with selections from Ravel’s Bolero, Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, and many more.

JULY

July 1-4: Star-Spangled Symphony with the ISO

Your favorite patriotic celebration, complete with fireworks! Featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Conductor Alfred Savia, and vocalist Doug LaBrecque.

July 8: Home Again: A Tribute to Carole King

July 9: Never Die Young: A Tribute to James Taylor

July 15-16: Broadway Under the Stars with the ISO

Join Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly for this exciting performance of all of your Broadway favorites. Featuring music from Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Wicked, and more!

July 22-23: John Williams Blockbusters with the ISO

Get ready for a night of Hollywood’s greatest soundtracks with the ISO under the direction of Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, featuring the music of John Williams and more.

July 29: Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

July 30: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

AUGUST

August 5: Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out Tour

August 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John

August 12: The Spinners

August 13: Three Dog Night

August 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works

August 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

August 26: The Phil Collins Experience

August 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder

SEPTEMBER

September 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute

September 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss

September 4: Here Come the Mummies

Know Before You Go

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra issued the following list of things to know:

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night

Date-specific tickets may be purchased via the ISO website. Attendees must have tickets (mobile or hard copy) to enter each performance. Children 2 years old and under do not need a ticket.

In addition to purchasing online, patrons may scan a QR code at central Indiana Kroger stores to receive a discount when they purchase tickets on the ISO’s website. Tickets are also sold at the ISO Box Office located on Monument Circle. Tickets may be purchased at the ISO Box Office at Conner Prairie the night of the concert, if any tickets remain. The ISO Box Office at Conner Prairie opens at 5 p.m. the night of the concert.

Tickets can be downloaded to phones as mobile tickets for all ISO concerts at Conner Prairie. Likewise, patrons can print their tickets at home and bring them.

Table rentals, reserved seating, and tickets to the Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge are available in limited quantities. Reserved seating tickets and table reservations (a maximum of 10 per table) will go on sale to the general public April 12. Visit IndianapolisSymphony.org/SOTP for the list of shows that have reserved seating available.

Patrons may carry in their own food and beverages and purchase refreshments on-site including beer, wine, and spirits.

Three large LED screens installed in 2019 enhance the stage view from every location on the lawn.

Reserved parking is $40 for each show and provides easy-access parking. Reserved parking is available for individual concerts.

Groups of 30 or more may purchase discounted tickets to Kroger Symphony on the Prairie at a 10% discount. For group sales, contact the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 317-639-4300

For more information on any Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presentation, contact the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office at 317-639-4300 or online at IndianapolisSymphony.org.