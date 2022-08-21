INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed.

The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed.

Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have had a history of problems including numerous fights, the stabbing of a teenager, overdoses and shots fired.

The closure comes merely a few weeks before a scheduled hearing with the state’s alcohol and tobacco commission regarding Taps and Dolls’ liquor license.

