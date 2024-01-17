INDIANAPOLIS — It’s tax time once again for Hoosiers and the Better Business Bureau is sharing the best practices for choosing a tax preparer.

For many people, major life changes, business ownership, or simply a lack of knowledge about the ever-changing tax laws make finding a trustworthy tax preparer a good idea. The BBB said not all tax preparers have the same level of experience and training so it’s important to find someone to trust with your finances and sensitive personal information.

What type of preparer is right for you?

It’s important to understand the different types of tax preparers and their qualifications. Only enrolled agents, certified public accounts and attorneys may represent their clients to the IRS on matters such as audits, collection issues, and appeals.

Enrolled Agent (EA):

An EA is a tax preparer that has been approved by the IRS to represent taxpayers. They must have prior employment with the IRS or pass an intensive two-day exam on federal taxation and complete a background check.

To maintain EA status, they must complete a specified number of credit hours each year of continuing education in accounting methods and tax regulations. They may work independently or as part of a firm and specialize in specific areas of tax law.

An EA is a good option if you have a more complex tax situation however, you’ll want to make sure their expertise applies to your situation.

Certified Public Accountants (CPA):

CPAs have a college degree (or the equivalent of work experience). They are licensed after passing a professional qualifying exam. They are highly skilled in accounting.

Their accounting skills make them good candidates for complex tax planning and preparation if they are experienced in handling tax matters and enrolled in continuing programs that keep them aware of the constant changes to tax laws.

If your return is quite complex, a CPA may be your best choice for tax preparation, but keep in mind they will charge much more than basic tax preparers.

Attorneys:

The BBB said tax attorneys often charge the highest fees as tax preparers.

For taxpayers looking to shelter part of their income legally or for those who need specialized advice on municipal bonds, estate planning, and the like, hiring a tax attorney is a good option.

Non-credentialed tax preparers:

There are about 700,000 people who work as non-credentialed tax preparers in the United States. They often work part-time or only during the tax season.

These preparers must have an active preparer tax identification number through the IRS but beyond that, regulating tax preparers is done at the state level. In many states, anyone can prepare returns for others without having to take an exam, get a license, or comply with other government regulations.

The BBB explained that most preparers are legitimate and competent but keep in mind that without a national license requirement, they may be working off their research and experience.

It’s important to conduct a thorough interview with the tax preparer before you hire them.

Steps to choose the right preparer?

Review the tax preparer’s credentials EAs, CPAs, and tax attorneys are all qualified to represent their clients to the IRS on all matters. Other preparers can help you with forms and basic matters but cannot represent you in case of an audit.

Be wary of spectacular promises If a tax preparer promises you larger refunds than the competition, this is a red flag. Many such tax preparers base their fees on the amount of your return and may be likely to use shady tax preparation tactics. In addition, it’s wise to avoid tax preparers who offer “refund anticipation loans” as you’ll probably lose a large percentage of your return to commission fees.

Get referrals from friends and family One of the best ways to find a trustworthy tax preparer is to ask your loved ones for recommendations. Once you have a few options, check BBB.org, paying careful attention to other consumers’ reviews or complaint details.

Think about availability If the IRS finds errors in your tax forms or decides to perform an audit, will your tax preparer be available to help you with the details?

Ask about fees ahead of time Before you agree to any services, read the contracts carefully and understand how much the tax preparer charges for their services. Ask about extra fees for e-filing state, federal and local returns, as well as fees for any unexpected complications.

If things don’t add up, find someone else If a tax preparer can’t verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don’t seem convincing, don’t do business with them.



More information on how to protect yourself from scams is on the BBB’s website. If you spot a scam, whether you have lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker and the FTC.