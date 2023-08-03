Music superstar Taylor Swift is coming to Indianapolis next year.

Her “Eras Tour” will hold three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 2024.

Verified fan registration is open at the singer’s website.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” according to a post on Swift’s Facebook page. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024.”

Swift will play three dates each in Miami and New Orleans as part of her North American tour. She’ll perform six shows in Toronto as well, according to Thursday’s announcement.

Swift’s tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The first leg of her North American tour wraps up this month with six shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

International tour dates are up next in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil to round out 2023. At the start of 2024, she’ll perform in Japan and Australia, followed by multiple engagements in Europe. The European concert dates will precede her shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.