SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Teachers Credit Union customers definitely have an adjustment to make.

The credit union is changing its name to “Everwise Credit Union” effective later this month.

The financial institution, which bills itself as Indiana’s largest credit union, said the change will “better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots.”

The move includes a new name, logo, tagline and visual identity starting on June 26. Ownership of the credit union won’t change hands; it will remain 100-percent member owned and keep its headquarters in South Bend.

“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”

TCU has more than 300,000 members and more than 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan. Founded in 1931, it offers financial services like checking, savings, mortgages, credit cards and investments.