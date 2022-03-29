GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Neighboring softball teams and schools are coming together to honor 18-year-old Sydney Willis, a Cloverdale High School softball player who tragically died after being involved in a car crash in Plainfield on Saturday.

Several schools have already planned to honor Willis at upcoming softball games. Willis was a senior at Cloverdale High School and part of the Clovers softball team. Her death came only days before the first game of the season, scheduled for March 31 at White River Valley High School.

Greencastle Athletics took to social media to offer their condolences to the Cloverdale community. Greencastle Athletics stated their softball team will be wearing honorary shirts at the April 19 softball game where Greencastle is set to face Cloverdale.

“Please continue to pray for the other two individuals that were in the same accident and are recovering,” Greencastle Athletics said in their post.

The Owen Valley Patriots, of Owen Valley High School in Spencer, will reportedly be wearing green ribbons at their softball season opener on Tuesday in honor of Willis. The field will also remain lit throughout the night, their fan page stated.

According to authorities, Willis was a passenger in a blue Volkswagen Passat that was involved in a crash in Plainfield on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. Police investigators said the Passat, driven by a 16-year-old female, drove off the Interstate 70 offramp and into the path of a Ford F250 that had been traveling southbound on State Road 267.

FOX59 has reached out to Cloverdale Community Schools and are waiting to hear back about any planned memorials or events to honor Willis.

Willis was in the front passenger seat at the time of the collision. According to the police report, witnesses said the Ford had a green light and was traveling between 40 and 45 miles per hour when the Volkwagen exited off the ramp and drove into the intersection. Witnesses told police the Ford, driven by a 56-year-old man, had no time to react and collided with the driver’s side of the Passat, according to the crash report.

The Volkswagen Passat was reportedly shoved across the roadway and rolled down a hill, coming to a rest near a storm drain. A 15-year-old female was in the back seat of the Volkswagen. Both juvenile driver and passenger were transported to Riley Hospital while Willis was taken to Eskenazi. Eskenazi officials confirmed on Monday that Willis died as a result of her injuries.

The 56-year-old driver of the Ford suffered only minor injuries, police said.