INDIANAPOLIS — A two-week strike at an Indianapolis Sysco has ended after record-breaking contracts were ratified by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union announced Monday.

Teamsters Local 135 in Indianapolis, as well as Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville, secured higher wages and improved retirement benefits for its members at Sysco locations in both cities.

“Our members sent a powerful message that when Teamsters stand together, we can take on anyone and win the fight, even America’s biggest corporations,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Teamsters are united and emboldened at Sysco. Our members have proven to this company that when workers are disrespected, the Teamsters will take you on with everything we’ve got.”

There are 160 Teamsters in Indianapolis and 100 members in Louisville.

The new five-year agreements were granted after Sysco workers begin their strike in late March. The strike was in response to failed negotiations over new terms for a contract between the global food distribution company and local warehouse workers and drivers.

“This triumph belongs to every single one of us who stood together to win respect. Sysco Teamsters have shown that when workers stand up and fight, we can achieve anything,” said Marcus Irvin, a Sysco Indianapolis warehouse worker and chief steward for Local 135.

The new contracts include wage increases of more than 20 percent in year one for Local 89 members and limits on weekly work hours, excellent retirement benefits, affordable union health care, strong workplace improvements and MLK Day as a paid holiday.