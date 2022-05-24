ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a woman.

The victim was taken to an area hospital after being shot on May 19. At the time, police said they were interviewing witnesses but had no suspect in custody.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Lynn Street.

The Anderson Police Department said a 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and currently faces charges as a juvenile.

According to detectives, eyewitness accounts helped them locate and identify the suspect.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case and could eventually charge the teen as an adult, police said.