FRANKTON, Ind. – A teen driver ended up in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team, the crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on CR 700 N near Frankton. It involved a 1997 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a 17-year-old from Anderson.

Police said the Jeep was heading east when it crossed over the center line and hit a utility pole on the north side of the road. The teen driver was ejected into a tree, police said. He was initially taken to an Anderson hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis facility with neck and back injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the Pipe Creek Township Fire Department, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Police Department and Madison County Emergency Management.