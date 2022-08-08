INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

One juvenile took off running; police chased after him and found him in possession of a backpack with three guns and magazines containing bullets, Woodruff said.

The juvenile, listed as a 16-year-old in the incident report, was taken into custody and then released to his mother. Officers recovered a pair of Glocks and an Arminius revolver, the report said.

Police filed an incident report and will present their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine if charges are warranted.

The incident happened outside the fairgrounds, police said, and the juvenile never made it inside.

The Indiana State Fair has a policy forbidding guns or other weapons on fairgrounds premises. From the Indiana State Fair website:

No person in possession of a deadly weapon shall be permitted onto or be permitted to remain on the Fairgrounds (including knives); any person properly licensed to carry a firearm must secure the firearm in a locked compartment of his/her vehicle and it shall not be visible to a passerby.

The state’s permitless carry law went into effect on July 1. The measure allows anyone 18 or older to carry a firearm without a permit. However, those under the age of 18 are prohibited from possessing or carrying a handgun in the state of Indiana.