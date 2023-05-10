MARION, Ind. – Marion police arrested a woman on a neglect charge after a 15-year-old shot an 11-year-old sibling.

According to the Marion Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday at a residence in the 3100 block of South Adams.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital where they learned an 11-year-old had been shot in the hand. Police said the juveniles were sitting on the couch at their aunt’s home when the 15-year-old grabbed for a pistol on the shelf. The teen fired a shot, striking the 11-year-old.

Police went to the South Adams residence for further investigation. They eventually encountered the siblings’ aunt and said the woman, identified as Tamara Perry, “caused a disturbance” that led to her arrest on charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.

The children were released to the care of their grandmother. The case remains under investigation.