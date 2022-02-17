Nearly one year after American Sign Language was added as a driver’s test option at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, two teenagers are sharing their experience about the freedom that comes with being able to drive.

Olivia and Sophia Wascher are deaf and take all of their tests at the Indiana School for the Deaf in American Sign Language.

They say having the opportunity to take the driver’s test in ASL was a relief.

“It was relieving for me because it’s my way of taking tests,” said Sophia. “That’s my norm here in the school, my way of taking tests at school – they’re signed and in American Sign Language. So that’s easier for me. I felt confident going into the test because if I didn’t have that version going into the test, I’d be nervous because it wasn’t the way I was used to taking the tests.”

Indiana is just one of a few states that offer the test in ASL – something local advocates are hoping to change.

“I have seen firsthand the struggles of other individuals who have faced this barrier,” said Jennifer Alca, with Easterseals Crossroads. “I’ve seen them go into different BMVs and see these challenges. Even just going in and getting an interpreter can be a battle. It’s not fun. Now you can walk in, it’s readily available and that is a blessing.”

Indiana began offering driver’s tests in American Sign Language after teaming up with Easterseals, which champions for Hoosiers with variety of needs.

Olivia and Sophia received their learner’s permit last Saturday and say they’re excited about how this will impact other teens who are deaf.