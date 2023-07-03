TELL CITY, Ind. – A southern Indiana police officer and a man died following a shooting at a hospital in Tell City.

According to Sgt. John Davis with Indiana State Police, multiple agencies were called to Perry County Memorial Hospital in response to a disturbance around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police were involved in an “altercation” with 34-year-old Sean Hubert at the hospital. The encounter led to an exchange of gunfire in which Hubert and Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot, Davis said.

Both Hubert and Glenn died from their wounds at the scene. Glenn was a 20-year veteran who worked for the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Heather Glenn/Tell City Police Department

“Our department has suffered a tremendous loss,” said Chief Derrick Lawalin of the Tell City Police Department during a Monday morning news conference. “Sgt. Glenn was a cornerstone of our department. We are extremely heartbroken. We’re confident with the support of our community and our fellow officers and colleagues that we will get through this.”

Lawalin continued, “I recognize that we lost a citizen in this incident as well. Our thoughts and prayers are not only with our sergeant, but also with the other individual involved and his family.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement about Glenn’s death:

“Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence. I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others. She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever. “Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they try and find peace and solace.” Gov. Eric Holcomb

The shooting remains under investigation.