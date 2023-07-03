Each month the full moon has a particular name attributed to it tonight the moon is full is the Full Buck Moon

The moon will rise just after 10pm Monday and it will be a full moon officially. The July Full Moon name is known as the Full Buck Moon. Native Americans (particularity the Algonquin tribe) named it so because of the appearance of antlers on the young bucks at this time of the year.

Other tribes and even early settlers have additional names for the July full moon. Others include

Berry Moon

Raspberry Moon

Thunder Moon

Salmon Moon

They’re attributed to what varying tribes observed at this of the year. In the Pacific Northwest the return of salmon in the waterways yielded such a name.

Other Monthly Full Moon names are

January – Wolf Moon

February – Snow Moon

March – Worm Moon

April – Pink Moon

May – Flower Moon

June – Strawberry Moon

July – Buck Moon

August – Sturgeon Moon

September – Harvest or Corn Moon

October – Harvest or Hunter’s Moon

November – Beaver Moon

December – Cold Moon

BONUS

The full moon tonight will rise at 10:08PM and the moons proximity to the earth will be close enough to be deemed a supermoon. Its appearance will be 14% larger than normal and 30% brighter.

More on the Supermoons from the Jet Propulsion Lab below.

This is the first of 2023’s four supermoons. A full moon receives the “super” label when it occurs near perigee, the point in the Moon’s not-so-circular orbit when it is at its closest to Earth. This causes the Moon to appear a bit bigger (~14% larger in angular measurement than your average full moon), and a noticeably brighter (up to 30% brighter), especially near moonrise and moonset.

You might see some disagreement on whether there are 4, 3 or maybe even just 2 supermoons in 2023. This is because this is not a scientific term but instead one that dates back to astrologer Richard Nole who coined the term in the late 70s. His definition (a full or new Moon occurring at a distance 90% or greater than the closest perigee for the calendar year) was joined by four other less complex but slightly different definitions from an astronomy magazine, radio series, website and a NASA astrophysicist.

July 3 brings the first of 4 supermoons which occur when the Moon reaches full phase when its also at its closest to Earth. August will have 2 supermoons.