INDIANAPOLIS — People from across the state are paying their respects to fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith. He was critically injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit on Wednesday and later died in the hospital.

Now, his family, friends, colleagues and people who didn’t even know him personally are taking time to honor him. They said he will always be remembered for his big heart.

“He would always make me smile when I talked to him. He was just a good officer to know and be around,” said Sgt. Corey Berfield with the Indiana State Police

“Aaron had a huge heart. He really did for everyone,” said Susan Rinschler, senior trooper with the Indiana State Police. “He was always willing to help. I think that’s his core, his soul… That’s who he was, always being selfless and wanting to help”

Trooper Aaron Smith/photo from ISP

“Just the best man you would ever meet,” said Tyler Johnson, one of Smith’s friends. “He would do anything for you. He would take his shirt off his back and hand it to you.”

“His helpful spirit. He always wanted to help, no matter what you were doing, if he could help he would, and just one of those people who would go out of his way routinely to make sure things were easier for other people,” said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police.

Those are just a few ways friends and colleagues are describing Trooper Aaron Smith, a man who always put others before himself even in his last moments.

“He gave his life for service for the state of Indiana and his community,” Sgt. Berfield said.

Now, family, friends and people who didn’t even know him are honoring him by paying their respects at his patrol car.

“He performs a service for the public, for the state, and it just helps to be compassionate,” said Rick Brinker, an Indianapolis resident.

“He put his life on the line, and we have to pay it forward for people that treat the community like the way he did,” Johnson said.

As the community continues to pay their respects for trooper Aaron Smith, friends say his memory will live on forever.

“His family is our family,” Sgt. Perrine said. “We will always support them. We will always be there for them. Certainly, we will never forget Aaron and the sacrifice he made for our community.”

If you would like to pay your respects to Trooper Aaron Smith, his patrol car is in front of the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post which is located at 8620 East 21st Street.