INDIANAPOLIS — This chef has been on Indy Now plenty of times but ahead of your holiday festivities, he’s showcasing tips on carving a turkey “correctly.”

Anthony Terry is the creator, owner and Executive Head Chef of The Block Bistro and Grill in Indianapolis.

Terry was also the quest chef for the Indiana Pacers, caterer for IndyCar and Indy 500 and tailgate chef for the 2022 College Football National Championship, according to the restaurant’s website.

The chef gave Hoosiers a few tips to make sure you maximize the meat from your “bird” this Thanksgiving.

Turkey is in about six different parts made up of legs and thighs

Cut the leg first (should pull off if cooked correctly)

Put both legs to the side

With the breast meat, go with the grain

When slicing, the meat should begin to fall off the bone

You’ll cut all the way down into nice slices (on both sides)

Once finished, you can flip the turkey and the dark meat is more or less “shaved off”

Enjoy your meat

Chef Terry said if anyone had more tips on carving the holiday bird, you could reach out at FOX59, CBS4, Indy Now or email info@theblockbistro.com.