INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should expect a cold and stormy winter in Indiana this year, at least according to the ‘Farmers’ Almanac’.

The Farmers’ Almanac’s newly released Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast shows that the heat wave we have been experiencing in the Hoosier state this year is not here to stay.

“Winter weather is making a comeback,” the Almanac predicts. “After a warm winter anomaly last year, traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions will return to the contiguous United States.”

As for the reason behind the ‘brrr’ prediction, the Almanac said that an El Niño will begin brewing in the second half of 2023 and will last into the Winter of 2024.

“If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice,” the Almanac said.

As for the Midwest, and Indiana, specifically, the Almanac predicts that it will be a cold and stormy winter season.

(via Farmers’ Almanac)

While the South is predicted to be wetter and the East Coast is said to be more slushy, our area is expected to experience cold and be full of storm activity.

Additionally, according to the Almanac, this stormy and cold winter activity will last for quite some time.

“March will remind us that the Brrr is Back and won’t let go too easily,” the Almanac said. “March’s extended forecast calls for wild swings in the thermometer, especially in the East. And March could go out like a lion, with stormy conditions nationwide.”