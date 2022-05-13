INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the cake that won The Cake Bake Shop’s Gwendolyn Rogers international acclaim one decade ago, and it’s still bringing her sweet success to this day.

Gwendolyn’s Famous Earl’s Court Chocolate Cake has been named the best cake in the state by Eat This, Not That (ETNT).

“Gwendolyn Rogers’ seriously decadent three-layer Earl’s Court Chocolate Cake is famous worldwide. Celebrities including Dick Van Dyke, Ina Garten, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, and Allison Janney are among the people who Rogers has baked this cake for in her Indianapolis shop,” reads the caption for Indiana’s selection in ETNT’s “The Best Cake in Every State.”

The winning cakes in all 50 states were based on “reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers’ rankings on competition shows” according to ETNT.

If you haven’t tried the masterpiece that is the Earl Court Chocolate Cake, picture this: three layers of Valrhona French chocolate cake filled with Callebaut Belgian chocolate ganache and malted cream plus Callebaut Belgian chocolate fudge on top of that and then topped with a sprinkle of salt (Fleur de Sel) from the Isle of Raé in France.

The cake is named after Earl’s Court Convention Center in London: the setting of Rogers’ win for “Best Chocolate Cake” at the London Cake & Bake Show in 2012.

The Cake Bake Shop opened in its original Broad Ripple location in November of 2014 and opened its second location in Carmel’s City Center in 2019.

There will be a third location at Walt Disney World’s BoardWalk resort in 2023.

You can see the complete list here.