(NEXSTAR) — When you think of the heart of Indiana, maybe you think of its capital, Indianapolis. Geographically speaking, maybe you think of an area slightly to the south, like Greenwood or Bloomington.

If your first thought is Indianapolis, you aren’t far off. But you’re also not exactly right.

Since the first census in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.

Data from the 2020 census found Hartville, Missouri, is the “heart” of America. Since 1980, Missouri towns have been the population centers, but the first-ever center in 1790 was in Maryland, just east of Baltimore.

In addition to calculating the center of population for the U.S., the Census Bureau is also able to calculate the “heart” of each state, including Indiana.

Based on the latest census, Indiana’s center of population is located at 40° 08′ 39″N 86° 15′ 06″W. That lands in what appears to be a field off 700 N., about two miles northwest of Sheridan.

You can see the center of Indiana’s current population on the interactive map here:

This marks the fifth consecutive Census in which Indiana’s center of population has moved south after nine straight decades of a northward trend.

Indiana’s first population center was located at 39°51’33.0″N 86°13’26.0″W in what is now a subdivision in Arabian Run, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

In the following decades, the center spot trekked northward, appearing to follow U.S. 421 out of the city. Then, around 1960, it reached its northernmost point, landing in a field about three miles east of Kirklin.

Since then, Indiana’s “center” has moved slowly southeast toward Sheridan.

You can view the progress of Indiana’s population center in the interactive map below.

It’s too soon to tell where Indiana’s next population center will be in 2030, though it will likely shift again.

Last year alone, more than 137,000 people moved to Indiana from outside the state, though that was offset by the roughly 149,000 people that left the state.