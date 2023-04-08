INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will partner with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2024 to host a day of programming and celebration during the Total Solar Eclipse, which is a once in a lifetime experience, according to a social post from IMS.

NASA accepted the IMS invitation to broadcast live from the Speedway. NASA professionals will be at the Speedway exactly one year from now on April 8, 2024 to answer questions about the Total Solar Eclipse and explain it in greater detail.

It will mark the first time in 819 years that a Total Solar Eclipse has been visible from Indianapolis, according to the IMS website. The event will take place just after 3 p.m. and last for just 3 minutes and 46 seconds – so you might want to get there early, and grab your snacks first!

