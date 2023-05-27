FISHERS, Ind. — Salt at Geist will present, ‘The Last Lap After The Race Tent Party,’ featuring music star Clayton Anderson, according to a press release from Salt at Geist.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at 10158 Brooks School Road in Fishers.

“We are excited to bring another coastal concept to Indy. Similar to our downtown location, our new Salt at Geist has an even brighter costal atmosphere with fresh seafood flown in daily,” said John Bales, the co-owner of Salt at Geist. “We appreciate all of our loyal supporters that made new this new opportunity possible.”

