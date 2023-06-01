INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA) at Newfields is bringing back popular exhibit “THE LUME” featuring Van Gogh in July.

Newfields is bringing two iterations of its multi-sensory digital technology experience THE LUME Van Gogh and a new exhibit THE LUME featuring Dalí Alive which will debut in March 2024. Tickets for the Van Gogh experience go on sale June 1 for members and June 6 for the general public.

Installation view of THE LUME Indianapolis. Courtesy of Newfields.

What does the experience entail?

THE LUME takes up the museum’s entire fourth floor and creates a three-dimensional “masterpiece”. Newfields says with nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive gallery spaces its continues to wow guests who visit.

The experience will run for six months closing in December 2023. New additions to the show include a refreshed café menu, updated interactive elements and Japanese woodblock prints, an artform that inspired some of Van Gogh’s work will be on display in the final gallery of the exhibition.

After closing in December 2023 the exhibit will close as officials prepare to reopen with the iconic artwork of Salvador Dalí in March 2024.

“After soaring success in its inaugural first two years, THE LUME Indianapolis will undoubtedly be a memorable experience for guests of all ages and backgrounds,” said Jonathan Berger, Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for LUME Indianapolis featuring Van Gogh go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. and for the general public on Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m.

Pricing goes as follows:

Member Adults: $22

Member Youth (Ages 6 to 17): $15

General Adults: $29

General Senior (Ages 55+): $25

General Youth (Ages 6 to 17): $20

Children 5 and under are free

Access Pass members: $2

You can purchase tickets by visiting “THE LUME” page on Newfields website.