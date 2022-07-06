INDIANAPOLIS — A new crop of tempting fair foods will be available to Hoosiers at the Indiana State Fair this year.

The new offerings feature everything from the savory (the “mac diggity corn dog”) to the sweet (mint cookie milkshake) and a few odd items (pickle pizza, anyone?) in between.

The must-try items will be among the more than 140 different food stands available at this year’s state fair.

Bison Lettuce Wrap (Offered by Red Frazier Bison)

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking taco (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC)

Deep Fried Cheese Stick (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Deep Fried Brownies (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Boba Fun Cup (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)

Iced Mocha Coffee Float (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum)

Mint Cookie Milkshake (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Mac Diggity Corn Dog (Offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck)

Pit-tatoes (Offered by Indiana Pork Producers Association)

Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail (Offered by Hi and Mighty)

State Fair Charcuterie Board (Offered by Urick Concessions)

Quick Quesadilla (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Pickle Pizza (Offered by Swains Concessions)

Peach Shake Up (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Nitro Fuel (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)

Mexican Street Corn in a Cup (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

Vegan Nachos (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan)

The Original Cowpie (Offered by Indiana Ribeye)

Carmel Corn (Offered by Sun King)

State Fair Mary (Offered by Urick Concessions)

New Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

Pretzel Nacho Bites (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 to August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This year’s theme is Fun at the Speed of Summer.

Artists performing for free (with fair admission) this year on the Hoosier Lottery stage include Pat Benatar, Travis Tritt, KC & the Sunshine Band, and Chaka Khan.