GREENWOOD, Ind. — The non-profit for Hoosiers 50 and older in the Greenwood community is closed after a weekend accident damaged some of their building.

Greenwood Police say just before 8 p.m. Sunday a woman was driving on Polk Street near “The Social of Greenwood” when she had a medical episode (seizure) causing her to drive off the roadway. After leaving the road the car struck the east side of the Social of Greenwood’s building.

Car crashes into building Sunday, May 28. (Courtesy: The Social of Greenwood)

The woman told officers that she had a seizure while driving and that she blacked out and woke up after striking the building off Polk Street. A witness also stated she saw irregular movements from the driver which she believed was in fact a seizure.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials from the Social of Greenwood say the building will be closed for the remainder of the week as they assess structural damages and issues from the accident. They are asking community members to stay away from the east side until further notice.

The food pantry will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and they will be selling Purse Bingo tickets on Saturday, June 3 as planned. An update will be given about logistics next week.