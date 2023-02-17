GREENWOOD, Ind. – From a place to buy your favorite team’s gear to a new boba tea spot, shoppers at the Greenwood Park Mall will soon have some new places to visit.

The mall is adding five new stores in the next month and making some upgrades to the central common area, such as improved lighting and a new coat of paint.

Rally House will be located near Macy’s. The specialty sports retailer offers apparel, gifts, home décor and other sports merchandise focused on local teams from the professional and college ranks. The 6,000-square-foot-store is expected to open in March.

Perfumania is a discount fragrance retailer specializing in designer scents for men and women. You’ll find the 2,000-square-foot-storefont located between Claire’s and Zumiez when it opens this spring.

Daily Thread will open in the spring between HomeSpa and Macy’s. Shoppers will find affordable fashions for “women of all shapes and sizes” at the 3,500-square-foot storefront.

Earthbound Trading Co. bills itself as a “free spirit-inspired brand” offering men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, home décor and more. Set to open this spring, the 3,000-square-foot storefront will be located between Zoey n Pearl’s and Rogers and Hollands Jewelers.

Finally, Bubblelicious Milk & Tea will open in the food court this spring. Created by “two Milwaukee girls with a love for Asian cuisine,” the restaurant will feature an array of authentic boba teas.