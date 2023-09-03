INDIANAPOLIS — Several heavyweight comedians call Indiana home. Here’s a list of Hoosiers who made it big and are beloved superstars across the globe:

David Letterman

One of the most famous Hoosiers among us, David Letterman was born and raised in Indianapolis. Letterman graduated from Broad Ripple Highschool in Indianapolis and Ball State University in Muncie. He is best known for the long-running talk segment, Late Show with David Letterman. Currently, he host the show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman where he brings in celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, and Jay-Z.

Car owner David Letterman, left, reacts to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying over before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Mike Epps

A true hometown hero, Mike Epps was born and raised in Indianapolis. Epps has starred in a myriad of major productions including The Hangover, You People, as well as installments in the Friday series. Epps is currently on tour, and most recently debuted season 4 of his Netflix series The Upshaws that is based in Indianapolis.

Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Epps, who was trying to board a flight from Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan was raised in the small town of Chesterton and even spoke about his community on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Gaffigan has a massive following as he has been featured in multiple productions such as That’s 70s Show, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, and even his own namesake television series, The Jim Gaffigan Show. Gaffigan is currently on tour and you can watch his newly released special, Dark Pale, on Amazon Prime.

Jim Gaffigan arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sasheer Zamata

American sweetheart, Sasheer Zamata, was raised in Indianapolis and graduated from Pike High School. Zamata has starred in four seasons of the ultimate comedic series Saturday Night Live. She was also a cast member in Hulu’s Woke, I Feel Pretty, and the Netflix film Deidra & Laney Rob a Train. Currently, she is an actress on the ABC comedy series Home Economics, on the podcast Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata, and released a standup special titled The First Woman on Tuesday.

Sasheer Zamata arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Marc Summers

Born in Indianapolis, Marc Summers, is a comedian, producer, and most notably an illustrious game show host. Summers has hosted the Food Network series Unwrapped, and the Nickelodeon shows What Would You Do? and Double Dare. Summers currently works on the podcast Marc Summers Unwraps where he dishes with celebrity guest such as Al Roker, Gabriel Iglesias (Fluffy), and Howie Mandel.

Marc Summers arrives at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Shelley Long

Actress Shelley Long was born and raised in Indian Village, Fort Wayne. She moved to Illinois for college where she eventually became a member of the famous improv group, The Second City troupe, according to The Second City. Throughout her career, she was a cast member in star studded shows including: Cheers, Frazier, and Modern Family. Long continues to feature in television and movie roles today.

Actress Shelley Long poses on the set of the new television comedy series “Cheers” on Dec. 29, 1982. Long plays a well-bred, sheltered teaching assistant who is eager to expand her horizons by working as a cocktail waitress in a bar in Boston. (AP Photo/Red McLendon)

Red Skelton

Born in Vincennes, Red Skelton was introduced to comedy when he was 7-years-old at a vaudeville show. He left to pursue his career at 10-years-old, by age 15 he had began working in vaudeville shows, according to IMDb. He debuted on Broadway and radio in 1937 and film in 1938. He is most known for his show, The Red Skelton Hour, that was featured on NBC and CBS for decades from 1951-1971. Skelton died at 84-years-old from pneumonia.

Actor-comedian Red Skelton makes a tape recording for a radio show in Los Angeles, Ca., in May 1952. (AP Photo)

Ryan Niemiller

Originally from DeMotte, the northwestern part of the Hoosier state, Ryan Niemiller catapulted to fame after being featured on season 14 of Americas Got Talent. Known as the Cripple Threat of Comedy, Neimeller placed 3rd in Americas Got Talent. He is currently performing stand-up on tour around the country.

FILE – In this May 10, 2012, file photo, the “America’s Got Talent” logo appears at a press event in New York. “America’s Got Talent” was the No. 1 show last week, according to Nielsen company figures out Tuesday, while CBS was the most-watched broadcast network and Fox News was the most-viewed cable channel. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

If you believe that someone else should be added to this list please e-mail dstuddard@fox59.com