GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield fire station now has a new Safe Haven Baby Box.

It’s one of dozens in Indiana where a mother in crisis can safely and anonymously surrender a baby. Organizers dedicated the box at Greenfield Fire Territory Station No. 422 located at 210 W New Rd. on Saturday morning.

The event included a blessing along with comments from Mayor Chuck Fewell and officials with the Greenfield Fire Territory.

The baby box is especially important for an Indiana family. They’d asked for the box to be dedicated in memory of Trisha Dillman, a NICU nurse who died in January 2022 at the age of 53. She loved working with babies and new mothers.

In less than a month, they worked with volunteers to raise more than $20,000 to have the box installed.

“It’s just exciting, because the last year has been pretty rough, so to finally have something good come out of it, that’s really the biggest thing,” said Tylor Dillman, Dillman’s son.

“[It’s a] chance to follow on with her legacy, even after she’s not here. It’s something she was so passionate about,” said Tracy Burns, Dillman’s sister.

“There’s always a place you can come if you feel that, or you come to find out that you can’t take care of your child. If they’re 30 days or younger, there’s an open door here,” Burns said. “And they’ll be loved, and we hope to love on the parents also if need be.”

According to baby box advocates, more than 4,700 babies have been surrendered across the country over the last 22 years. There are now 26 baby boxes in Indiana and 136 across the U.S.