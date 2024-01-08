NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — This July, Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard are teaming up to help you get through this semi-charmed kind of life.

As part of the Summer Gods Tour produced by Live Nation, Third Eye Blind — along special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A — will be stopping by the Ruoff Music Center on July 6 and bringing all their hits with them.

Third Eye Blind, fronted by Stephen Jenkins, rose to prominence in the late ’90s with their self-titled debut album that featured hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s It Going to Be” and “Jumper.”

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” said Stephan Jenkins. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

Yellowcard gained fame in the 2000s with hit songs “Ocean Avenue” and “Lights and Sounds.” Frontman Ryan Key credited Third Eye Blind as an influence on Yellowcard’s career and as being a cornerstone of music for most ’90s kids.

“Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997,” said Ryan Key. “As 90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn’t feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all-time favorite bands every night this summer.”

Tickets for the Ruoff concert go on presale Tuesday with general tickets opening up to the public on Friday. For tickets, visit ThirdEyeBlind.com.