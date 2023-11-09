INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ “Seasons 2024 World Tour” is headed to Ruoff Music Center.

This will be the band’s first headline tour in over five years and will stop through the Noblesville center on Aug. 9, 2024.

Leto, the band’s frontman accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first-ever climb of the Empire State Building.

Having always been fascinated with the landmark since childhood, Leto said, “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.”

As an avid climber, the Empire State Building and tour announcement carry the sentiment that anything is possible if we try.

Leto is kicking off the 2024 tour in Latin America with festival performances at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil along with Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico.

The band will also play in Europe for 28 shows before traveling back to North America where Mars will be joined by AFI along with support from Poppy and KennyHoopla to play in 24 major arenas and amphitheaters.

They’ll conclude the tour in Australia and New Zealand with four arena shows.

The Leto brothers’ sixth studio album, It’s the End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day was released on Sept. 15 via Concord Records.

The album heralds a new era for the band, one that not only explores the darker sides of the human experience but the hope as well, an arresting reminder that even in the face of seemingly impossible obstacles, there is still beauty to be found in the world.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation. You can click here to order them.