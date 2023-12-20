INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — It’s no Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”, but there is a hit Christmas song played on radios every holiday season that was first made famous by a Hoosier.

Do you know the song?

It’s “Jingle Bell Rock,” performed and made famous by Bobby Helms, an Indiana native, in 1957.

“Jingle Bell Rock” has become a staple of Christmas radio playlists and was listed as the 9th most downloaded Christmas favorite of all time by Nielsen Music in 2016.

In a 2023 study done by FinanceBuzz using Google Trends, “Jingle Bell Rock” was found to be the most popular Christmas song in two states (though neither of those states were Indiana. Indiana’s most popular song was “Run Rudolph Run).

While Helms isn’t credited as the songwriter of “Jingle Bell Rock” — Joe Beal and Jim Boothe share songwriting credit — the authorship of the hit Christmas rock and roll classic has been hotly debated.

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star in 1992, Helms claims he and session guitarist Hank Garland wrote the song after dramatically altering an early version called “Jingle Bell Hop” written by Beal and Boothe.

In a 2001 interview, Garland repeated this claim saying that the version Beal and Boothe wrote “wasn’t any good” and that he and Helms came up with the version of “Jingle Bell Rock” everyone hears today.

“I’m angry about it,” Garland said at the time, lamenting that he and Helms missed out on tons of royalty checks.