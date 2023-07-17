INDIANAPOLIS – Another day with a blanket of haze covering the Indianapolis skyline.

“I flew back from Seattle, and I saw the sky, and I was like, ‘oh no, once again,'” said Gabriel Filippelli with Indiana University Environmental Institute.

Filippelli monitors air quality in Indianapolis and across the country. He said the string of bad air quality is all due to the Canadian wildfires and bad luck with wind patterns.

“This is more like a bad century, meaning these kinds of events are more likely to happen than not and more likely to happen more frequently than not,” said Filippelli.

Filippelli has 30 air quality monitors across the state, but he says there are ways you can track yourself.

“A lot of phones have weather apps that have an air quality index to understand how you might want to modify your behavior if the air is bad outside,” said Filippelli. “But all these events have shared the same characteristics and that the smoke is right here at ground level, which means it meets us right where we breathe.”

With repeated bad air quality days, the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions, need to be extremely cautious.

“The problem with these events, if you have asthma, is they stack up. So here, our third event in six weeks means you actually are a little more likely to have asthma or breathing problems on this third event,” said Filippelli.

And those more vulnerable to the bad air are noticing.

“I have a friend who has a preexisting condition, not particularly old, but i could see that she was really breathing today. tough to even get down the block,” said Filippelli. “You are feeling like you have an itchy throat or your eyes are a little congested, or you are irritable, it might not be that you are sick. it very well might be exposure to these air particulates that cause these kinds of symptoms.”

As always, experts recommend staying inside, limit your exercise outdoors and wearing an n-95 mask if a person must be outside.

“We should be aware of this and keep in mind that there are ways to clean up our air and change our behavior so we don’t suffer as badly,” said Filippelli.