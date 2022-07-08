Cheesecake slice with strawberries. Plain New York Classical Style cheesecake on white plate closeup view

New York, eat your heart out!

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating.

Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State.

Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s best to check if they’re offering cheesecake before you go in to make an order.

July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, so save some room on your plate at the end of the month!

Here’s where you can find other top cheesecakes across the country: