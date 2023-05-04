INDIANAPOLIS — Reader’s Digest is rounding up the best pizza in each state, and the top pie in Indiana is a beloved Indianapolis tradition.

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza was the top pick for the Hoosier state, based on Reader’s Digest’s technique of using “local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses.”

Jockamo has three locations throughout central Indiana: Irvington (5646 E. Washington Street), Greenwood (401 Market Plaza) and Lawrence (9165 Otis Avenue).

“At Jockamo’s, you can indulge your carnivorous cravings with a pizza named after Indianapolis author Kurt Vonnegut’s famous book Slaughterhouse Five. The crispy crust is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, Italian beef, and bacon. This is pizza for people to settle serious issues over, like whether a hot dog is a sandwich,” wrote Reader’s Digest.

Jockamo was started in 2007 by a former Bazbeaux Pizza employee. Bazbeaux was named the best family pizza joint by FamilyMinded last month.