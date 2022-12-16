INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights.

Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana.

“Welcome to our quirky blue cottage in the city,” reads the opening line of her site listing.

The cottage, which can comfortably house two guests, is walkable to The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District, Centerpoint Brewing, and 8th Day Distillery.

The home has been decorated with adult singles or couples in mind, and Laska said she wasn’t afraid to take some risks with the decor.

“We chose pieces that were bold, with romantic standouts such as a lush blue velvet couch and a 6-foot wall mural of Medusa. We purchased all our wall art from individual artists and curated a group of equally quirky, playfully romantic and inclusive visuals for guests to enjoy,” she explained.

Lapka says one of the best parts of being an Airbnb host is helping promote local shops.

“We love using our influence as Airbnb hosts to steer guests towards supporting small local businesses such as shopping at Stomping Ground, Homespun and Silver in the City,” said Lapka.

She encourages people to visit her place in Indy because it’s “friendly Midwest vibes combined with urban amenities [that] can’t be beat,” plus how fun it is to explore your surroundings.

“Cottage home is a charming historic district in an urban community. Our walkable neighborhood is a quirky mix of colorful Victorian cottages and modern new architecture along tree lined streets.

Lapka’s listing has had 99 reviews and has a near perfect rating of 4.99 out of 5.

To be the named the top new host, you must post your first listing in 2022, have the most guest check-ins within your area and achieve Airbnb Superhost status.