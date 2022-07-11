Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare.

That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).

But this year is different because Speedway stores are participating, and Speedy Rewards customers can grab a free small Slurpee.

To cash in on the deal, you’ll need to download the Speedway or 7-Eleven app, visit your local store and fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups. You’ll then scan your Speedy Rewards or 7-Eleven app at checkout to enjoy your free treat.

Since 2002, 7-Eleven has offered a free Slurpee on July 11 (7/11) to mark its birthday. This year, the chain is celebrating its 95th birthday!

“It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” the chain wrote on its website.

This year, 7-Eleven and Speedway locations are also offering an exclusive, limited-time mystery flavor called “What the Fanta?”

Speedway stores are participating in Slurpee Day because 7-Eleven completed its acquisition of Speedway last year.