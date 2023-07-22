INDIANAPOLIS — School is almost back in session and one local nonprofit is helping families get ready for the new school year.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Urban League hosted its annual Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party.

More than 3000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to elementary, middle, and high school students. The event also included free health screenings, haircuts, live music and entertainment.

Especially with the rising costs of school supplies throughout the nation, organizers say getting the community together for an event like this one is so important.

“Resource like this count,” said Tony Mason, the president and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League. “Every dollar counts in the household where they’re trying to figure out not only how to pay bills but how to put food on the table every day. So, if us supplying these resources makes things a little easier for families, then we are doing our part.”

Many schools throughout central Indiana start within the next few weeks. Indianapolis Public Schools start classes a week from Monday.