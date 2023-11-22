INDIANAPOLIS — More than 55 million people are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday this year according to AAA, with roughly 49 million people hitting the roads across the country. In Central Indiana, sunny skies made for no delays either on the roads or in the skies Wednesday.

”We started around 10:45, and we’re heading to St. Louis,” Korbin Boehme of Fort Wayne said.

Darren Cullison of Arkansas said he’s working this Thanksgiving transporting RV’s across the country.

”I’d rather be home on Christmas,” Cullison said.

While his final holiday weekend stop is California, he spoke with us before he began the long journey to his Thanksgiving Day stop in Oklahoma City.

”If you take a shot of the roads, they are busy, and people really need to pay attention to everything that’s out there,” Cullison said.

The Indianapolis International Airport also saw one of its busiest days of the year with hundreds of travelers catching those last-minute flights. Emilee Garrigus, who flew out to Fort Myers, Florida, said this is the first time her family is flying out of Indianapolis for Thanksgiving.

”So, we typically do, like, prime rib instead of turkey on Thanksgiving, so my cousin Jake, is cooking, he loves to cook, and then, just hanging out and doing quality time,” Garrigus said.

According to AAA, nearly five million people will fly out this Thanksgiving Holiday: the most air travelers for the holiday since 2005. However, not every Hoosier was at the airport to catch a flight. Trent and Diane Johnson said they found out last Friday their daughter was flying in from Phoenix to celebrate with them this year.

”Actually, [she visits] usually at Christmas, but this was a last-minute thing she wanted to come for Thanksgiving this year, so, we’re excited to have her,” Trent Johnson said.

AAA said this year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel period is the third-highest Thanksgiving travel forecast since 2000. AAA also said if you’re heading out Thanksgiving Day, the best travel times are before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.