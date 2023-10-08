INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the once-in-a-lifetime Total Solar Eclipse experience that will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and hosted by NASA.

General Admission tickets are $15 per person and will include gate admission, infield parking, and a pair of limited-edition solar eclipse glasses respectfully referred to as “The Greatest Spectacles.”

The moment will mark the first time in 819 years that a Total Solar Eclipse has been visible from Indianapolis. The event will take place just after 3 p.m. on April 8. The fleeting experience will only last for just 3 minutes and 46 seconds.

“The Total Solar Eclipse is a unique opportunity to explore the connections between motorsports

and space, and there’s no better place to celebrate both than the Indianapolis Motor

Speedway,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

Children 18 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. The kids will also receive glasses.

To purchase tickets please view, here.