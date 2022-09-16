INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a big day for Helina, a female Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Friday, Helina made her big debut at the zoo. The zoo said she was very curious of her surroundings and she made sure to climb, sniff, and explore her new habitat.

Her curiosity thrilled the guests who were able to watch her debut, the zoo said.

On May 27, 7-year-old Amur tiger, Zoya, gave birth to triplet tiger cubs, two male and one female (Helina).

There are currently fewer than 100 Amur tigers in Association of Zoos and Aquariums credited zoos. Habitat loss, human-tiger conflict, and poaching are all leading to declines in the population.