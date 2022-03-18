Friday morning proved to be a dangerous one on the roads in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Three people were killed in three separate incidents spanning from Carmel to the west side of Indianapolis.

1 killed in Carmel on Keystone Parkway

Carmel police responded to a crash around 6:30 a.m. on Keystone Parkway near 96th Street involving a dump truck.

A secondary crash (farther north on Keystone) followed the first crash. We know one person was killed, but it’s unclear whether the fatality is a result of the first or second crash.

Child struck and killed on east side of Indy

Around 7:30 a.m., IMPD East District responded to a report of a child struck near 21st and Post.

The male child was a student at Lakeside Elementary and was either 6 or 7 years old.

We were initially told the driver stayed on scene and was processed for a blood draw, but IMPD’s Samone Burris says police are not ruling out the possibility of this being a hit-and-run.

Teen killed in head-on crash on west side

IMPD sent out a notice around 8:30 a.m. that it was investigating a deadly crash in the 6600 block of Rockville Road.

A 15-year-old was killed in a head-on crash. Three others were taken to the hospital.

There was also a man hit by a vehicle on Troy Avenue. He was last said to be in critical condition.