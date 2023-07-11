TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The sheriff’s department in Tippecanoe County is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Police say this happened on State Road 25 West and 275 West in Shadeland. Two cars were involved and there was a driver entrapped.

Deputies that arrived on the scene saw one driver was stuck inside a Toyota Avalon. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Reannon Meador. The Shadeland and West Point Fire Department crews were able to extricate the driver.

Meador was airlifted to a local Indianapolis hospital. She was reported in critical condition.

The second driver was identified as 67-year-old Diana Sheely. Sheely was taken to a Lafayette hospital and then later airlifted to be treated in Indianapolis.

An investigation by deputies indicated that Meador was traveling east on State Road 25 West. Sheely was traveling westbound. Witnesses stated that prior to the crash, the Toyota driven by Meador was seen swerving in her lane and crossing left of center before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.