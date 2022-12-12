TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a 75-year-old Tipton man died on Friday after driving into a flatbed trailer on State Road 213.

Police said the crash happened around 5:43 p.m. near 2285 South on State Road 213. A semi-driver had reportedly been backing a flatbed trailer loaded with farm equipment into a driveway when a 2004 BMW hit the trailer and a piece of the equipment hanging over the side.

Police said 75-year-old Hillard Grimes of Tipton was driving the BMW. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger was inside his vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered minor abrasions.

A 2010 Subaru Forrester traveling behind Grimes also collided with the farm equipment that was hanging off the flatbed trailer. The driver of the Subaru suffered serious injury as a result of the collision.

State police said the semi-driver wasn’t hurt.