TIPTON, Ind. — In a Facebook release, the Tipton mayor announced he suffered a heart attack on Christmas morning.

The release said that Mayor Tom Dolezel also underwent a successful surgery adding, “he is currently recovering and is progressing well.”

The mayor and his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support received from the community.

They also thanked the healthcare professionals at the local hospital for their care and “quick assessment.”

The Dolezal family asked for privacy as he focused on his recovery and that any updates regarding the mayor’s condition would be shared as available.

This is a developing story.