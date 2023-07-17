INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was laid to rest Monday morning after messages of hope, love and respect were consistently shared during his funeral service at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The life of 61-year-old Deputy John Durm, a 38-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was celebrated during the Monday morning service. According to previous reports, Durm was killed on July 10 after an inmate, identified by police as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, attacked and killed Durm during an escape attempt from the detention center.

According to the program, Durm was a devoted father and loved by family and friends. Officials also said that he was respected and loved by his co-workers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, as well as hospital staff and inmates.

“He touched many lives that we will never know,” the program read. “The stories have poured in about his life of service that started at a young age. He was known as kind and fair to everyone.”

During his comments at the ceremony, Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said it was important to honor the memory of Durm, a dedicated deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice. Forestal also said that a Purple Heart and Medal of Valor were both given posthumously to Durm.

“The loss we mourn today serves as a stark reminder the dangers and challenges that confront those who choose the life dedicated to upholding the law,” Forestal said. “And a pointed reminder that the work of our police officers is not merely profession, it is a calling that requires tremendous courage, unwavering commitment, and unyielding resolve to stand against the forces that threaten the safety and well-being of our society…. John’s death underscores the urgent need for us to come together as a community and take a stand against crime.”

Durm’s loss should remind everyone of the dangers of working in law enforcement, Forestal said, and the collective responsibility to support law enforcement and honor their sacrifice. In the face of tragedy, Forestal said individuals should not be discouraged, but inspired by Durm’s heroism, and turn their grief into action.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also offered his condolences from the city of Indianapolis during the ceremony. Hogsett said the outpouring of support, and this specific ceremony, shows the impact Durm had on the city through his position with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“A man like John gives us a valuable measure against which to compare,” he said. “His time as a public protector stretched nearly 40 years. His influence stretched even beyond that, being one part of a family tradition of law enforcement professionals… It is tragic that such a servant was taken from us. When such a positive and long-serving member of the community is gone, it is indeed up to us who remain to follow his good example. By the accounts of all who knew him best, John’s is an example well worth following. When we do, we can preserve his memory, honor his sacrifice and commitment, and continue his commitment to serve others.”

Attendees then heard from two of Durm’s sons during the ceremony. John Durm Jr. told attendees that his father did not know a stranger, stating that when he met someone, it was like he knew them for 20 years.

John Durm, Jr. said that his father was a good man, lived life to the fullest and treated everyone with respect.

“I love you, Dad,” he ended with.

Corey Durm, another one of John Durm’s sons, said that the response and the ceremony was “amazing” and “insane,” a beautiful turnout for his father.

“Dad probably would have hated it, but I don’t care,” Corey Durm said in relation to the turnout and of the service.

During his remarks, Corey Durm asked the crowd to give his father a round of applause, expressing their appreciation for him in any way they see fit. He also told the crowd that it is okay to smile, because of him being with Jesus Christ.

“It will be okay, I promise. It really will. It won’t be easy,” Corey Durm said. “…I love you, Dad. We all miss you so much. We always will but we will stick together forever because of you.”

Former Indiana Pacers shooting guard and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Reggie Miller appeared during the ceremony via video, telling attendees stories of his experiences with John Durm. Miller said that in his experiences with John Durm, he told about his sons and his familial experiences.

Miller said that John Durm was proud of his family and of how his sons turned out to be. Miller encouraged John Durm’s sons, as well as all attendees, to continue his legacy in John Durm’s name.

A message of hope, which permeated throughout Monday’s ceremony, was evident through the homily, given by Rev. Eric Augenstein of Nativity Catholic Church. Augenstein said that while there is no denying the pain, anger, grief and loss that “fills hearts and rattles bones,” John Durm’s story does not end in grief.

“We are a people of hope. We are a people of faith. For those of us who are Christian, we know death does not have the last word,” he said. “…Death, thanks to the cross and the resurrection, has lost its victory. It is Jesus Christ who gives us victory.”

As law enforcement officers left the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the service, Captain Bryan Wolfe of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office played “God Bless The U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood on the piano.

Pallbearers in the ceremony included:

Mark Beatley, lieutenant at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office;

Chad Meeks, sergeant at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office;

Deana Harris, corporal at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office;

Nicholas Jones, corporal at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office;

Mirza Baig, deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office;

Teddy York, deputy at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office;

Ezekiel Zimmerman, deputy at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office;

David Commadore, SRO with the Carmel Police Department.

Honorary pallbearers in the ceremony included:

John Durm, Jr., son;

Cory Durm, son;

Robert Durm, son;

Bryce Durm, son;

Jeff Durm, brother;

Jim Durm, brother.

Officials said in the program that memorial contributions are able to be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund through the Central Indiana Police Foundation. The foundation is located at 1525 Shelby Street in Indianapolis and individuals can also donate through the foundation’s website.