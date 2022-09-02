INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re a vegan yourself or just curious to see how close it can taste to the “real thing”, there’s plenty of delicious vegan options right here in Indianapolis.

Check out the top 5 best vegan restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Yelp.com.

1. 10th Street Diner

10th Street is a 100% vegan, family-owned restaurant that opened in Indianapolis in 2019. Try anything from their signature burgers to vegan lasagna. Not to mention, they do brunch!

10th Street Diner is located at 3301 East 10th Street.

2. Black Leaf Vegan

While not a sit-down restaurant, per say, at Black Leaf Vegan food truck and trailer, you can still order online and pick up at their set location! Have a party coming up soon? Book their truck! You may have just seen them if you attended the Indiana State Fair, too.

You can pick up food from Black Leaf at 777 Indiana Ave Madam Walker Legacy Center.

3. Burgeezy

Burgeezy is the first ever plant-based burger joint in Indy. Their menu is fully vegan with gluten-free options, as well. They are also now serving breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

You can find Burgeezy at the AMP at 16 Tech.

4. Cul de Sac Kitchen

East side residents are close to this kitchen that offers vegan and vegetarian options. According to VisitIndy, meals are only $12 and under at Cul de Sac Kitchen.

Find Cul de Sac Kitchen at 3827 North Mitthoefer Road.

5. Three Carrots

Not one..not two…but THREE Carrots in Fountain Square truly has something for everyone, even the little ones. At Three Carrots, everything is made from scratch and perfect for an afternoon out on the square.

Find Three Carrots at 920 Virginia Ave.